Nissan 30, 5778 , 15/04/18 Closure for Judea, Samaria and Gaza crossings starting at midnight In accordance with the instructions of the political echelon and the assessment of the situation by the Israel Defense Forces, a general closure will be imposed on the area of Judea and Samaria and the crossings of the Gaza Strip as of midnight, ahead of this week's observance of Memorial Day and Independence Day



During the closure, passage over the 1949 Armistice Lines for Palestinian Authority residents will be permitted for humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases, subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.The re-opening of the crossings and the lifting of the closure will take place on Thursday at midnight, according to an assessment of the situation.