08:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5778 , 15/04/18 Nissan 30, 5778 , 15/04/18 Prominent yeshiva fires rabbi for supporting Yerushalmi Faction Internal haredi strife heats up, as Kol Hatorah Yeshiva decides to part ways with prominent rabbi over his open support of extremist group.