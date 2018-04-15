Greenblatt to Erekat: Roll up your sleeves and get to work

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, fired back at Palestinian Authority (PA) negotiator, Saeb Erekat, after he accused Greenblatt of adopting Israel’s position on key issues and serving as a de facto spokesman for the Israeli government.

“Saeb Erakat's personal attack on me is a symptom of the difficulties in the path to peace. Saeb knows there’s no truth to his accusation. This outburst, like all his recent outbursts, is merely intended as a distraction from the important work that lies ahead,” Greenblatt tweeted on Friday.

“But this empty, self-indulgent rhetoric won’t stop us from trying. Saeb: It’s time to time to roll up your sleeves and get to work. Or, you can continue to run in circles, and get pretty much nowhere!” he added.