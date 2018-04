21:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5778 , 14/04/18 Nissan 29, 5778 , 14/04/18 Pence: Strikes on Syria were 'morally right act to take' US Vice President Mike Pence said Friday's strikes on Syria were "the morally right act to take," adding that the US "is prepared to sustain this effort" to deter chemical weapons usage. ► ◄ Last Briefs