01:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 29, 5778 , 14/04/18

South Carolina to define anti-Semitism by law

Language defining anti-Semitism, including a controversial passage that defines as anti-Semitic certain anti-Israel expressions, was inserted into a bill likely to be approved by South Carolina’s legislature, JTA reported on Friday.

The bill, if approved, would make South Carolina the first state to legislate such a definition.

