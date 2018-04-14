South Carolina to define anti-Semitism by law

Language defining anti-Semitism, including a controversial passage that defines as anti-Semitic certain anti-Israel expressions, was inserted into a bill likely to be approved by South Carolina’s legislature, JTA reported on Friday.

The bill, if approved, would make South Carolina the first state to legislate such a definition.

