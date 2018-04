Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel on Friday, saying its strike on a Syrian airbase this week has put it in direct confrontation with Iran.

"The Israelis committed a historic mistake... and put themselves in direct combat with Iran," Nasrallah warned in a televised address, according to AFP.

