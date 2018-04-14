Jewish man found dead in Paris

A Jewish man was killed in his apartment in Paris, where the victim’s twin brother found his lifeless body bound and with a plastic bag covering his face, JTA reported Friday.

The brother of Jeremy Dahan called a locksmith to open the door of the apartment in the city’s 12th District, near the eastern suburb of Bagnolet, where Jeremy Dahan was overseeing renovations of an apartment he owns. He had hired two Moldovan workers for the job.

