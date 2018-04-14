Haley: Assad used chemical weapons 50 times

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Friday said that Syria had used chemical weapons at least 50 times during that country’s civil war.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council called by Russia to discuss possible responses to Syria’s chemical weapons use, Haley also blasted Moscow for continuing to prevent UN action against its ally, Syria.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)