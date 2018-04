The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday claimed that Britain staged a fake chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma last weekend, The Associated Press reported.

The attack in Douma last Saturday involved Syrian government warplanes, and according to monitoring groups, included the use of sarin nerve gas.

