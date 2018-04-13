IDF reveals: Iranian drone which infiltrated Israel was armed with explosives

The IDF revealed on Friday evening that the Iranian drone which infiltrated Israel in February was armed with explosives.

“After flight path analysis and an operational and intelligence-based investigation of the Iranian UAV that infiltrated Israeli airspace on February 10, 2018, the IDF concluded that the Iranian UAV was armed with explosives and was tasked to attack Israel,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

