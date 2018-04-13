Kite with firebomb on the Gaza border

10,000 Palestinian Arabs violently rioted in five locations along the border fence with Gaza on Friday. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported several attempts to harm or breach the security infrastructure.

In one incident, an explosive device was placed and detonated near the Karni Crossing in northern Gaza and a firebomb attached to a kite was dispatched. Meanwhile, explosive devices, rocks and firebombs were hurled by the rioters.

