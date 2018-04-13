20:07
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 28, 5778 , 13/04/18

A Jew who stops to look back will always come forward

Look back to Pesach and ahead to Yom HaAtzmaut.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)

Last Briefs