Britain: Russia has been spying on Skripal for at least 5 years

Russia's intelligence agencies have been spying on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia for at least five years, Britain's National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill told the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Friday, according to Reuters.

The comments came in a letter from Sedwill to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

