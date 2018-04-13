Gabbay: The State of Israel is strong

Labor party chairman Avi Gabbay on Friday discussed the security tension in the north and the recent events in Gaza.

"The State of Israel is strong and there is no existential threat to it. And we still have all the justifications in the world to act and prevent Iran from establishing bases that will act against us and upgrade Hezbollah missiles to precision missiles," Gabbay said.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Gabbay said that "a border is a border. If we do not respect our southern border, we will soon deteriorate into incidents and violence on both sides of the border. I strengthen the soldiers who spend nights and days in order to protect the border."