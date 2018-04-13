Lapid on Gaza border: This is not a protest, it is a criminal terrorist organization

Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid, a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, visited the Israel-Gaza border on Friday in order to strengthen local residents and IDF soldiers.

"This is the third week that Hamas has marched civilians to the fence. The world needs to know that this is not a civil protest but a criminal organization that uses women and children as human shields. The IDF is resolute in acting with determination and in accordance with international law and IDF soldiers and its commanders should know that they have full backing from us. We have full confidence in them and in their methods of operation," said Lapid.