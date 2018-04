05:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5778 , 13/04/18 Nissan 28, 5778 , 13/04/18 'I don't understand what the Jews are doing in France' Israeli physician Dr. Yehuda David on Thursday urged his fellow French Jews to make Aliyah to Israel. Dr. David was a key figure in exposing the libel against the IDF over false charges of killing 12-year-old Mohammed al-Dura in Gaza during the Second Intifada in 2000. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs