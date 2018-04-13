Ramallah conference: 'Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine'

The ninth International Conference on the Holy City of Jerusalem concluded in Ramallah on Thursday with the publication of an official statement claiming that “the occupied city of Al-Quds is the eternal capital of Palestine.”

Yusef Edais, the Palestinian Authority (PA) official in charge of religious affairs who read out the statement, called on the Palestinian Arab public to unite behind the PLO, the only legitimate representative of the Palestinians, in support of the efforts of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas to achieve national reconciliation.