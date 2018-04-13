Will A-G stop the Overrule Clause?

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will on Sunday present his opposition to the Overrule Clause, that will allow the Knesset to re-enact laws that were previously rejected by the Supreme Court. Mandelblit will present his opinion on the matter before Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the heads of the coalition parties.

According to a report on Channel 10 News on Thursday evening, Mandelblit will explain that he is vehemently opposed to the implementation of the legislation on the grounds that it is undemocratic.