Columbia: Anti-Israel demonstration opposite Holocaust Day booth Members of Students for Justice in Palestine at Columbia University held an anti-Israel demonstration opposite a pro-Israel group's booth marking Holocaust Remembrance Day. About 20 people attended the demonstration against Israel's killing of protesters in recent clashes on the Gaza border. According to the protest's Facebook event page, it aimed to "show solidarity with the 30,000 Gazans participating in the #GreatReturnMarch," the mass demonstrations in the past two weeks on the Gaza border.