National Union secretary-general blasts military court

Ophir Sofer, secretary-general of the National Union Party, on Thursday blasted the military court for acquitting an Arab terrorist who committed a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion junction two and a half years ago.

“This is a shameful and embarrassing ruling,” Sofer said, adding, “When the ‘elite’ and the establishment conduct a discourse that is disrespectful and does not listen to the feelings of the people but rather is captivated by the New Israel Fund and its subversive activity, this is the result."

The terrorist, an Arab from Hebron, was acquitted of attempted murder and convicted of aggravated assault. The military court ignored the fact that Nirit Zmora was seriously injured after being stabbed in the back. The terrorist ran towards the victim carrying a knife and stabbed her in the parking lot located there, shouting "Allahu Akbar".