23:08
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18

20-year-old injured in collision in Samaria

A 20-year-old man was moderately injured in a collision between a number of vehicles on Highway 55, near the community of Tsofim in Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

Last Briefs