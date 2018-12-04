A 20-year-old man was moderately injured in a collision between a number of vehicles on Highway 55, near the community of Tsofim in Samaria.
Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.
News BriefsNissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18
20-year-old injured in collision in Samaria
