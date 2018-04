21:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Watch: lngathering and lndependence part 4 Read more Dr. Haggai Ben-Artzi brings us to Latrun, scene of some of the most intense battles of 1948 and used for the siege on Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs