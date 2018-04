20:34 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 American Yerushalmi Faction agitator released from IDF jail Read more Aharon Bialah released from IDF prison after serving 20-day sentence for draft dodging. The arrest caused extremists to take to the streets. ► ◄ Last Briefs