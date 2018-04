16:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Trump: Americans have 'moral obligation' to fight anti-Semitism Read more President Trump issues Holocaust Remembrance Day proclamation, saying Americans are 'obligated' to combat anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs