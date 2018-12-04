Macron: Proof Syrian government behind the suspected chemical attack

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France has proof the Syrian government was behind the suspected chemical attack last week in Douma, but added that he would decide whether to intervene once all the necessary information had been gathered, according to Reuters.

Macron told a television interview, "We have proof that last week... chemical weapons were used, at least chlorine, and that they were used by the regime of Bashar al-Assad." He said French and United States officials were "working together very closely, and we will have decisions to make, at the time we choose, when we consider it most useful and most effective."