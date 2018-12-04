Jews from the left-wing group IfNotNow are detained after they recite the traditional Jewish mourning prayer on behalf of Gazans killed in violent confrontations with the Israel Defense Forces.
|
14:41
Reported
News BriefsNissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18
LA Jews arrested after saying 'Kaddish' for dead Gazans
Jews from the left-wing group IfNotNow are detained after they recite the traditional Jewish mourning prayer on behalf of Gazans killed in violent confrontations with the Israel Defense Forces.
Last Briefs