14:41 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 LA Jews arrested after saying 'Kaddish' for dead Gazans Jews from the left-wing group IfNotNow are detained after they recite the traditional Jewish mourning prayer on behalf of Gazans killed in violent confrontations with the Israel Defense Forces. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs