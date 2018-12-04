COGAT: March of the Living - a show of strength

Major-General Yoav Mordechai, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, said on Thursday that the March of the Living from the Auschwitz concentration camp to the Birkenau death camp in Poland - in which he will participate this afternoon -is a demonstration of Jewish power.

He said, "The mixing of officers with representatives of bereaved families and Holocaust survivors is a demonstration of power that the IDF will never allow the events of the Holocaust to repeat themselves."