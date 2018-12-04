United Hatzalah to dedicate 70 new ambucycles for Israel’s 70th birthday

A week from tonight, Israel’s Independence Day, United Hatzalah is scheduled to inaugurate 70 ambucycles to celebrate Israel’s 70th birthday. Each ambucycle will be given the number of one of the years of Israel’s history beginning from 1948 and continuing until 2018. Donors from around the world who have expressed interest in dedicating an ambucycle have been invited to participate in the special project and choose a year that is special to them from among Israel’s history.

The dedication will take place during a special ceremony at the Sunset Auditorium in Bat Yam. Special guests include Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau and Professor Alan Dershowitz, who himself donated part of one of the ambucycles in honor of his 80th birthday.