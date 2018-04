13:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 'We baked matzah on a can, each of us received a crumb' Holocaust survivor Rabbi Issachar Dov Goldstein went on to found the Bnei Akiva yeshiva in Beer Sheva. "We didn't let them destroy our Jewish spirit." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs