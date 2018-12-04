Jerusalem councilors to minister: Stop funding the Barbur Gallery

Several members of the Jerusalem city council appealed today to Culture Minister Miri Regev, demanding that her ministry stop funding the Barbur Gallery, which is scheduled to host a joint memorial event for Jews and Palestinians tonight. They wrote, "The Jerusalem municipality stopped funding, issued an eviction order and filed a petition to the court against them yesterday. Unfortunately, the Ministry of Culture not only continues to finance them, but also increases the budget by dozens of percentage points, because the municipality stopped funding them."

The council members concluded, "It is unthinkable that support will be given to the gallery even if the gallery defames and incites against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel. We call on you to intervene personally in this matter, act immediately and immediately stop all funding and cooperation with the Barbur Gallery."