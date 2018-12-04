11:46
  Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18

MK Akunis walks out while candle lit in memory of Kasztner

Member of Knesset Ofir Akunis (Likud) walked out demonstratively when the daughter of Doctor Yisrael Kasztner and his granddaughter, MK Merav Michaeli (Zionist Union), went up to light a memorial candle in memory of Kasztner during the ceremony "Every man has a name" in the Knesset.

Kasztner was a Jewish-Hungarian journalist and lawyer who became known for having helped Jews escape from the Holocaust. He was assassinated in 1957 after an Israeli court accepted a writer's accusation he collaborated with the Nazis. In 1958, the Supreme Court overturned a lower-court ruling against Kasztner that cited him for saving nearly 1,700 Jews but not warning others about the fate that awaited them. He was also accused of helping a Nazi escape postwar prosecution.

