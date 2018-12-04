British PM summons cabinet to discuss possible attack on Syria

British Prime Minister Theresa May has summoned her senior ministers to a special cabinet meeting to discuss the possibility of a military attack on Syria together with the United States and France in response to the chemical attack on Duma in the Damascus suburbs over the weekend, according to Reuters.

Such an attack could come as early as Thursday evening. Writing on Twitter, a Kurdish journalist reported on Thursday morning that "Arab Coalition fighter jets" have arrived at the Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus where Royal Air Force jets are stationed "to swoop into action if the cabinet authorizes airstrikes on Syria."