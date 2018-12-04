It has been disclosed that the motoryclist who was killed in a Wednesday-evening collision iwth a car on Highway 20 near the Holtz junction in Tel Aviv was Sergeant Robert (Robbie) Chazak, patrolman from the Jaffa police force.
|
10:43
Reported
News BriefsNissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18
Motorcycle fatality was a police officer
It has been disclosed that the motoryclist who was killed in a Wednesday-evening collision iwth a car on Highway 20 near the Holtz junction in Tel Aviv was Sergeant Robert (Robbie) Chazak, patrolman from the Jaffa police force.
Last Briefs