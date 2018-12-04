10:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Smotrich: IDF educational document is 'Holocaust denial' Jewish Home Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich has slammmed an Israel Defense Forces' Education Corps document, according to which the loss of "checks and balances" in the rule of law caused the Holocaust. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs