Jewish Home Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich has slammmed an Israel Defense Forces' Education Corps document, according to which the loss of "checks and balances" in the rule of law caused the Holocaust.
|
10:07
Reported
News BriefsNissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18
Smotrich: IDF educational document is 'Holocaust denial'
