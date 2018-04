09:57 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Trains will stop during the Yom Hashoah siren Israel Railways has announced that trains traveling along the various lines will stop during the 10:00 am siren for Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day, and resume travel at the end of the siren.



Trains standing in the passenger stations will wait to move until the end of the siren.