09:41 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Worker at the Biblical Zoo tries to steal ducklings An employee of the Biblical Zoo has been arrested while trying to steal two ducklings.



Police also found drugs in his possession. Under interrogation, the resident of eastern Jerusalem linked himself to the acts attributed to him. The police will ask a court to extend his detention during the course of the day. ► ◄ Last Briefs