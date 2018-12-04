Israeli TV series, writer win at Cannes

The Israeli adventure series "When Heroes Fly" (Bishvilah Giborim Afim) has won the Best Series award at the Canneseries TV festival, parallel to next month's Cannes film festival. Daily Variety reports the series was created, written and directed by Omri Givron, co-creator of famed Israeli series “Hostages” for Keshet International, which is marketing it. News 2 reports the series has yet to air.

Variety reports “Miguel”, carried by Hot and written by Daphna Levin, a writer on Israeli shows “In Treatment” and “Euphoria”, won the Special Performance Prize.