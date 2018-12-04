Ambassador to Poland: Better for Israel not to repeal Polish law

Israel's ambassador to Poland, Anna Azri commented, Thursday, on the recently-enacted law in Poland making it illegal to blame Poland for Nazi crimes during the Holocaut. Interviewed by Israel public radio, ahead of the March of the Living from the Auschwitz to Birkenau concentration camps, she said, "It is better for Israel that the Polish law not be repealed, but that its narrow interpretation be adopted, otherwise the parliamentary debates on the matter will be renewed."

She added that "More than the law, what is darkening [the situation] is the wave of anti-Semitism. I believe the government will take action on the issue. The question is how do we return anti-Semitism back into something shameful."