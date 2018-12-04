The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has scheduled an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss last weekend's chemical weapons attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma.
Scores of people died in the attack.
Chemical weapons watchdog to meet regarding Syrian attack
