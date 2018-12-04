President of Israel to lead the March of the Living

This year, President Reuven Rivlin will head the March of the Living between the Auschwitz and Birkenau concentration and death camps in Poland.

More than 12,000 young people from around the world will take part in the parade as members of 110 delegations from 41 different countries. Also marching will be Holocaust survivor Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau and all the heads of the security branches: Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces, Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh, Director Yossi Cohen of the Mossad intelligence agency and Shin Bet Israel Security Agency chief Nadav Argaman, as well as Polish President Andrzej Duda.