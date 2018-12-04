Siren for Holocaust Martyrs 'and Heroes' Remembrance Day at 10:00 am

At 10:00 this morning, the country will come to a standstill for two minutes as a memorial siren is sounded for Holocaust Martyrs 'and Heroes' Remembrance Day, followed by the wreath-laying ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institution in Jerusalem. At the same time, additional ceremonies are expected to begin in schools, public institutions and IDF bases.

At 11:00 am there will be an "Every person has a name" ceremony in the Knesset and the Yad Vashem Museum, where names of the 6,000,000 Holocaust victims will be read, followed by special activities for the public at Yad Vashem.