Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Security forces raid illegal car chop-shop in Dahariya Security forces raided an illegal car chop shop in the Hevron Hills Palestinian Authority city of Dahariya overnight. About 25 stolen items were destroyed, as were more than 50 stolen car parts and other stolen equipment used by the chop shop.