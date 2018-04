06:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Nissan 27, 5778 , 12/04/18 Trump: On this day we respect the victims of the Nazis U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a special statement on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day. "On this day we look back on one of the darkest periods in history, and we respect the victims of the Nazis. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, in which brave Jews took extraordinary actions against the Nazi regime," Trump wrote in his statement. ► ◄ Last Briefs