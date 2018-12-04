Abbas praises Hamas for 'popular resistance'

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday that the Palestinian people are facing a "large plot" against their rights and capital, adding that their resistance will not stop in defending the land and the holy sites.

In a speech at a conference in Ramallah, Abbas said that Al-Quds (the Arabic name for Jerusalem -ed.) is the eternal capital of “Palestine”, and that the Palestinians’ right to it is based on a history that has lasted more than 5,000 years. "Our ancestors, the Jebusites, built the city of Al-Quds to serve as their capital,” he claimed.