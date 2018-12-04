Dispute over 'Swastika Trail' goes to court

Concerned residents of the Canadian town of Puslinch, located 50 miles west of Toronto, have launched an application for judicial review of the local Council’s refusal to change an offensive street name.

The application alleges that by following the results of an unfair and biased voting process conducted by residents on the street itself, Puslinch Township failed to exercise its authority under the Municipal Act, improperly delegated its responsibility to render a decision, and unlawfully fettered its own discretion.