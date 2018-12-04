Report: Britain moving submarines within missile range of Syria

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered British submarines to move within missile range of Syria in readiness for strikes against the Syrian military that could begin as early as Thursday night, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

A separate report in Sky News said May will convene a special "war cabinet" on Thursday which is expected to be asked to approve a form of British participation in action led by France and the U.S. aimed at Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's chemical weapons infrastructure.