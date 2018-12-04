Trump's peace plan nearly complete

The Trump administration has nearly completed its Israeli-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace plan but is still struggling to decide how and when to roll it out, a senior White House official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The initiative, which had been widely expected to be released earlier this year, now looks likely to remain on the shelf until its chief architects - President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt - finalize the details and determine the time is right to unveil it.