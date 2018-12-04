Soldiers arrest suspect who threw firebombs in Beit El

Soldiers from the Duchifat Battalion of the Kfir Brigade on Wednesday evening arrested a suspect who threw firebombs near the Ohad gate in the town of Beit El.
He was taken for questioning.
