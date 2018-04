23:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Analyzing the situation in Syria Read more Brig. Gen. (res) Shlomo Brom & Brig. Gen. (res) Ram Shmueli speak at ILTV Studio about the chemical attack in Syria and the mysterious raid. ► ◄ Last Briefs