20:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Netanyahu warns Iran: 'Don't test Israel' Prime Minister Netanyahu used his speech marking Holocuast Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem to warn Iran not to test Israel's resolve to protect itself. "I have a message to Iran's leaders- do not put to test the determination of the State of Israel," said Netanyahu.